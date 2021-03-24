VIP AUDIO 3/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Grit & Glitter (AD-FREE): Fair talks to the staff of new Pittsburgh indie Enjoy Wrestling, Pageot & Fear preview Butch vs. Gore’s Cassandro Cup (59 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: “I Want to Be Butch.” This week, Meg Fair talks to Maxx Gregg and Kurt Hackimer of new Pittsburgh promotion Enjoy Wrestling about response to their Canned Heat miniseries, Enjoy Cup winner Lee Moriarty, and what they have planned next. Plus, Harley R. Pageot and Emily Fear preview the all-LGBTQ tournament Cassandro Cup, premiering this Sunday on IWTV from Butch vs. Gore.

