VIP AUDIO 3/22 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Fastlane fallout, MJF’s promo, Hogan & Titus hosting WM, Andrade’s WWE departure, NWA Back for the Attack review, New Japan Cup (66 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s new VIP-exclusive series “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:
- Fastlane fallout
- The Edge problem and how to fix it
- MJF’s promo on Inner Circle break-up
- Hulk Hogan & Titus O’Neal hosting WM
- Andrade’s WWE departure
- NWA Back for the Attack review
- New Japan Cup
- The (non)word “irregardless”
Email the show with feedback or questions for the Everything Mailbag: everythingwithrich@gmail.com
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
