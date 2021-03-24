VIP AUDIO 3/23 – WKPWP 10 Yrs Ago Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Powell talk WrestleMania 27 hype on Raw, Christian’s future, Orton’s bus, Mick Foley, Jeff Hardy (97 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today’s Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast features a special Tuesday 10 Years Ago Flagship Flashback with PWTorch editor Wade Keller and guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. In this episode, they discuss Raw from the night before and take live calls for an hour including questions on the Hall of Fame, Vince McMahon’s attitude toward Eric Bischoff and WCW, Mick Foley, Randy Orton’s bus, Christian’s future, ROH, and more. In the VIP Aftershow, they discuss TNA Impact and Jeff Hardy in-depth, plus DGUSA’s move to Internet PPVs.

