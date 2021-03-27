SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 3/27 – WKPWP Interview Classic (AD-FREE): (3-24-16) Gabe Sapolsky talks working with Daniel Bryan, how wrestlers have changed over three generations, WM weekend; Hogan-Gawker journalism impact (124 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 2:04:15 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (3-24-2016). On this episode, PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s latest Interview Thursday includes an interview with WWNLive head booker Gabe Sapolsky discussing the burgeoning Evolve-WWE relationship, Evolve live events WrestleMania Weekend, the breaking news of Daniel Bryan pulling out of his upcoming WWE appearances, and his experiences with three different generations of indy wrestlers and how they have changed the last couple decades, how he is changing the style of wrestling he promotes, and much more – all mixed with live callers.

Then, an interview with University of East West Alabama Journalism Professor Will Nevin – who is also a long-time PWTorch reader and pro wrestling fan – giving an expert perspective on the legal dynamics and First Amendment issues at play in the Hulk Hogan-Gawker lawsuit. This show includes live callers.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO