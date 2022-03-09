VIP AUDIO 3/9 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Ziggler’s NXT Title win, Breaker’s potential, Dynamite preview, Edge, Lawler, Austin-KO, ROH’s prospects under TK ownership, Impact PPV review (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episodes of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Rich and Wade discuss these topics:

Some conversation about the Mick Foley comedy show Wade attended last night.

Reaction to Dolph Ziggler’s NXT Title win, including a rant about title changes where the champion isn’t involved in the finish.

What is Bron Breakker’s potential? What are his current strengths and weaknesses?

Preview of NXT Dynamite including what to expect in terms of the fallout from Revolution and Scorpio Sky’s chances of becoming more than a transitional champion.

A sidebar on Danhaussen’s great selling of Kris Statlander’s Boop and a sidebar in Shane “Swerve” Scott’s presentation and nickname.

Thoughts on Raw including Edge’s intense promo, RK-Bro winning the Raw Tag Team Titles, Kevin Owens calling out Steve Austin and Austin’s response the next morning.

Reaction to Tony Khan’s purchase of ROH, the prospects of merging the ROH and AEW titles eventually, and who should be ROH Champion if the brand tours with its own roster instead.

Review of Impact’s PPV.

