VIP AUDIO 3/9 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago WWE Smackdown Review (02-14-2004): Powell reviews episode including Brock Lesnar, Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, Hardcore Holly, Rhino, Kurt Angle, Nidia, Jamie Noble, Big Show (23 min.)

PWT VIP All Shows VIP AUDIO 3/9 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago WWE Smackdown Review (02-14-2004): Powell reviews episode including Brock Lesnar, Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, Hardcore Holly, Rhino, Kurt Angle, Nidia, Jamie Noble, Big Show

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to a Wade Keller Hotline from February 14, 2004. Throughout the month of March 2022, we’ll be posting the February 2004 and March 2004 PWTorch VIP podcasts, some of the earliest podcasts covering pro wrestling anywhere. This Vault features PWTorch assistant editor Jason Powell’s review of the February 12, 2004 episode of WWE Smackdown including Brock Lesnar, Eddie Guerrero, Rey Mysterio, Hardcore Holly, Rhino, Kurt Angle, Nidia, Jamie Noble, Big Show, and more.

