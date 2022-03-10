VIP AUDIO 3/9 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago (AD-FREE): (3-6-2012) Keller & Powell talk did Cena go too far undercutting Rock, praise for Triple H-Shawn Michaels, more (108 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
/
RSS Feed
SHOW SUMMARY: In this Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (3-6-2012), host Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They dive head first into an in-depth discussion of the John Cena-Rock angles and segments last night, including whether once again Cena went too far in undercutting Rock and was 100 percent of it planned with Rock. Also, praise for the Triple H-Shawn Michaels segment, thoughts on the middle of the show, and much more including over a dozen live calls.
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply