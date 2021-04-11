VIP AUDIO 4/10 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America (AD-FREE): WWE WrestleMania Night One post-show, including Cesaro’s win, Bad Bunny’s performance, where Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey may fit in, more (93 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks breaks down night one of WrestleMania with callers and emailers. Topics include where Bad Bunny ranks for celebrity wrestlers, Ronda Rousey potentially being next for Bianca Belair and Brock Lesnar next for Lashley, and whether or not tonight’s results may affect the finish of tomorrow night’s main event. Plus, a live perspective of night one and more.

