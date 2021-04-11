VIP AUDIO 4/10 – WKH – WrestleMania 37 Night One Review: Full rundown, match analysis, star ratings, production values, handling of “rain delay,” announcing, and more (46 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown and analysis of WrestleMania 37 night one including star ratings, thoughts on the production values, the handling of “rain delay,” the unscripted interviews during the delay, thoughts on the announcing, and more.
