VIP AUDIO 4/11 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (4-5-16) Keller & Powell discuss WrestleMania 32 fallout, Styles, Roman, Shane with callers and emailers (148 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (4-5-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net for their weekly live discussion with caller, email, and Twitter contributions. They discuss the first Raw after WrestleMania 32 with callers including what WWE is up to with Roman Reigns, the loss and win for A.J. Styles on back-to-back nights, the influx of NXT wrestlers, and much more.

Then, in the previously VIP-Exclusive Aftershow, they answer emails from listeners regarding the fallout from WrestleMania 32 on both WWE’s main roster and NXT.

