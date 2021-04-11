News Ticker

April 11, 2021

VIP AUDIO 4/10 – WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Fann: Full analysis of Banks vs. Belair, Lashley vs. McIntyre, Bad Bunny & Priest vs. Miz & Morrison, Shane vs. Braun, Omos, more (68 min)
SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch columnist Rich Fann with full analysis of the entire event including Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair in the main event, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, Bad Bunny & Priest vs. Miz & Morrison, Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman in a cage, Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins in Cesaro’s first WrestleMania singles match, Omos’s in-ring debut with A.J.Styles challenging New Day, and more.

