SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 4/10 – WWE WrestleMania 37 Night 1 PPV Audio Roundtable – Keller & Martin & Fann: Full analysis of Banks vs. Belair, Lashley vs. McIntyre, Bad Bunny & Priest vs. Miz & Morrison, Shane vs. Braun, Omos, more (68 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:08:38 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In this VIP Post-PPV Audio Roundtable, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch VIP Analyst Todd Martin and PWTorch columnist Rich Fann with full analysis of the entire event including Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair in the main event, Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, Bad Bunny & Priest vs. Miz & Morrison, Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman in a cage, Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins in Cesaro’s first WrestleMania singles match, Omos’s in-ring debut with A.J.Styles challenging New Day, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO