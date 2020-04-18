VIP AUDIO 4/17 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Big MITB format announcement, Big E wins tag titles for New Day, Tamina scores big upset win, Braun celebrates on Moment of Bliss, everyone gets close to Cole, more (27 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade discuss Howard Finkel and what he represented as a great ring announcer but also how Vince McMahon treated him and what that says about McMahon. Todd then gives his strong view on WWE's decision to release so many wrestlers yesterday during a pandemic just days before the next investor's conference call. And much more.

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown start to finish including WWE’s attempts to make Michael Cole a top candidate to contract the COVID-19 virus with all of the needless close-up-in-his-face interacti on with wrestlers week after week, the emotionally charged Sonya Deville-Mandy Rose segment, Braun Strowman’s interview on “A Moment of Bliss,” New Day regaining the Smackdown Tag Team Titles, the push of The Forgotten Sons, Tamina beating Sasha Banks, the Triple H “25th Anniversary” celebration hype, Daniel Bryan vs. Cesaro, and more.

