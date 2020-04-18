VIP AUDIO 4/17 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Hawkins (AD-FREE): Money in the Bank taking place on roof of WWE HQs, Sonya-Mandy, New Day win, live callers & mailbag (98 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade discuss Howard Finkel and what he represented as a great ring announcer but also how Vince McMahon treated him and what that says about McMahon. Todd then gives his strong view on WWE's decision to release so many wrestlers yesterday during a pandemic just days before the next investor's conference call. And much more.

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch East Coast Cast cohost Cameron Hawkins to discuss WWE Smackdown including the news that this year’s Money in the Bank matches will be taking place at WWE headquarters starting on the ground floor and ending on the roof. They also talk about WWE’s attempts to make Michael Cole a top candidate to contract the COVID-19 virus with all of the needless close-up-in-his-face interaction with wrestlers week after week, the emotionally charged Sonya Deville-Mandy Rose segment, Braun Strowman’s interview on “A Moment of Bliss,” New Day regaining the Smackdown Tag Team Titles, the push of The Forgotten Sons, and more. Then they answer Mailbag questions on a variety of topics including Tamina getting the win over Sasha Banks and where this Triple H “25th Anniversary” celebration could be headed in light of Cole’s comment about Triple H having never won the MITB before. The VIP Aftershow features additional email topics including other ideas for future Cinematic style pre-recorded matches, social spacing ideas for Smackdown including adding more atmosphere, rants against Tamina, and the new setting for the MITB matches at the WWE HQs.

