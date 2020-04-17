VIP AUDIO 4/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast (AD-FREE): (4-13-15) Raw post-show with Parks & Caldwell, then Week-in-Review with Mitchell & Bryant talking State of Divas, New Japan World, Tommy Rich, more (141 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST (ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin. Todd and Wade discuss Howard Finkel and what he represented as a great ring announcer but also how Vince McMahon treated him and what that says about McMahon. Todd then gives his strong view on WWE's decision to release so many wrestlers yesterday during a pandemic just days before the next investor's conference call. And much more.

