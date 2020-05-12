VIP AUDIO 5/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey review UFC 249, preview next two UFC cards, finish their examination of “Fighting in the Age of Loneliness,” more (120 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey review UFC 249. They examine the circumstances around the cards, the aesthetics, and recap every fight on the card. They preview the next two UFC cards, and finish their examination of “Fighting in the Age of Loneliness.” They finish the show by looking back at WWE’s Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

