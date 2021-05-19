VIP AUDIO 5/18 – WKH – The News: Raw rating including conflicting good and bad news metrics, NXT North American Title change reaction and commentary on state of NXT booking and roster (21 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including details on the Raw ratings this week including conflicting good and bad news metrics. Then, NXT North American Title change reaction and commentary on the state of NXT’s booking approach and tone, and where their focus should shift and what to build on that’s already good.

