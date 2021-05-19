VIP AUDIO 5/19 – Podcast of Honor w/Ryan Sullivan & Tyler Sage: Rok-C talks about her journey in the wrestling business, her goals, and more, plus Ryan and Tyler talk news of the week (77 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week, Ryan is back! He and Tyler talk about the exciting news that the next ROH PPV will have live fans. They also discuss this week’s ROH news and episode of TV. The guys also interview one of the first women named to the Tournament for Gold, Rok-C. She talks about her journey from age 13 to now in the wrestling business, and what her goals in and out of Ring of Honor are.

