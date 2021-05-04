News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/3 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Styles & Omos return, Riddle & Orton team again, Eva Marie returns, Mansoor signed, Braun vs. Lashley, Charlotte added to PPV (28 min)

May 4, 2021

VIP AUDIO 5/3 – WKH - WWE Raw Review: Styles & Omos return, Riddle & Orton team again, Eva Marie returns, Mansoor signed, Braun vs. Lashley, Charlotte added to PPV (28 min)
SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a full show rundown of WWE Monday Night Raw including the return of A.J. Styles & Omos, another win for Riddle & Randy Orton, Braun Strowman vs. Bobby Lashley, the return of Eva Marie, Adnan Virk’s journey continues, Cedric Alexander breaks up with Shelton Benjamin, Charlotte added to PPV title match, Mansoor debuts on Raw, and more.

