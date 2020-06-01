VIP AUDIO 6/1 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans (AD-FREE): Vallejos and Monsey look ahead to UFC 250, review most recent UFC Fight Night, discuss developments in feud between Jon Jones and Dana White, more (81 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey look ahead at the upcoming UFC 250. They review the most recent UFC Fight Night. They guys discuss the most recent developments in the feud between Jon Jones and Dana White. They look back at the boxing classic between Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns. The show closes with a discussion about Mike Tyson and other MMA fighters appearing on AEW programming.

