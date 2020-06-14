VIP AUDIO 6/14 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Raw Flashback (AD-FREE): (6-9-15) Keller & Powell discuss Austin-Lesnar, MITB hype, NXT Title on Raw, Ziggler’s sense of humor, Samoa Joe-Tyson Kidd, Ambrose (133 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this podcast from five years ago (6-9-15), PWTorch editor Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell discuss with live callers Money in the Bank hype with a focus on what just isn’t clicking with some key wrestlers on the show, plus NXT Title on Raw, how Lesnar might factor in, and more. Then in the previously-VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they discuss Steve Austin-Brock Lesnar, Dolph Ziggler’s sense of humor, WWE Network free again in June, does Pop-Up Powerbomb look too fake, Samoa Joe-Tyson Kidd, Ambrose’s zany thief character, Impact’s future, and more mostly from VIP member emails sent in to the show.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO