VIP AUDIO 6/13 – WKH – News & 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Daniel Bryan fired after NXT angle on Raw, TNA’s big surprise, damaging Linda McMahon headlines during senate run, WWE Top 50 DVD, more (113 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, we flash back to six WKH’s from 10 years ago this week. The summaries of each follow in the order they play on today’s Hotline…

6/8 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: NXT Angle, Raw Ratings, Rampage Jackson’s Reaction, Ross Reacts to NXT, Linda McMahon (15 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the day including Jim Ross addressing “rumors” that he was behind the NXT Rookies attacking Cena and Raw, Raw ratings, Rampage Jackson’s reaction to being at Raw, Linda McMahon campaign notes, and more.

6/9 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Linda McMahon’s involvement in tipping off drug-dealing doctor backstage at ;WWE events headlines major Connecticut daily newspaper, ratings info, more (22 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the day including Linda McMahon’s involvement in tipping off a drug-dealing doctor backstage at WWE events that federal investigators were investigating him becomes a headline in Connecticut’s major daily newspaper, MSNBC’s First Read page, and Irv Mushnick’s blog. Also, notes and analysis of this week’s Raw rating and last week’s Impact rating, and more.

6/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Top 50 WWE Wrestlers, Jericho DVD, Other DVDs, Cena Update, ODB, Half Pint Brawlers, Linda McMahon Poll, NXT rating (22 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the day including WWE announcing a DVD featuring the Top 50 WWE Stars, DVD news on Chris Jericho, Undertaker, and Rick Steamboat, a John Cena update, Half Pint Brawler controversy, Linda McMahon’s latest poll numbers, NXT’s rating, Dixie’s Slammiversary surprise promise, and more.

6/11 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Breaking Info on TNA surprise (confirmation of five things it’s NOT), plus Cena, Ratings, and more (16 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the day with a focus on Dixie Carter’s Twitter posts regarding a big surprise that will change TNA forever on every level. This update features confirmation of five things it’s not, beginning with Keller listing those possibilities and breaking news during the update that it’s none of the above. Also, additional clarification regarding when the news will be released. Also, items on ratings, Half Pint Brawlers, John Cena, and more.

6/12 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: WWE says Bryan Danielson released, more scoops on TNA’s big surprise, Smackdown thoughts (22 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the day with a focus on the breaking news that Bryan Danielson has been released by WWE, but is it a storyline or reality? If it’s a storyline, what doesn’t make sense about it. If it’s real, what doesn’t make sense about it. Both angles are discussed, plus more exclusive info on the big TNA surprise and Keller’s thoughts on last night’s Smackdown.

6/13 Wade Keller Hotline – TNA Impact: Where TNA came up short in their hype for tonight’s Slammiversary PPV (18 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest edition of TNA Impact, the final chance to sell tonight’s Slammiversary PPV to fans. TNA came up short. There was a mix of good and bad, but the weakness of this booking team’s philosophy and execution really came through on this episode from Sting-RVD to the tag team title “match” to the X Division hype and other examples.

