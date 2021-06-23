VIP AUDIO 6/22 – WKH – 10 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Punk says “wrestler” on air, WWE’s Top 25 Managers, a jobber named Wade Keller, Christian vs. Orton hype, Cena trash-talks Rock, more (163 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features a week of vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 10 years ago this month. Details follow:

•The June 14, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including a Big Picture look at TNA coming out of Slammiversary, an initial look at the WWE Top 25 Managers list, and more.

•The June 15, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including Randy Orton’s concussion, Rey Mysterio’s comments on retirement and a possible heel turn, Trevor Murdoch returning, John Cena trash-talking Rock, a case for who should be TNA’s headline act for the next year, and more.

•The June 16, 2011 episode features a detailed report on tonight’s TNA Impact with analysis of each match and segment including the Slammiversary fallout, the X Division push, the Bound for Glory Series introduction, and perhaps the final chapter in Jeff Jarrett vs. Kurt Angle.

•The June 17, 2011 episode features a look at the latest news including a Shane McMahon Update, a Randy Orton Update, ranking preferred Bound for Glory Series winners, Impact Rating’s Surge, Jim Ross on Mysterious Groundbreaking DVD, and more.

•The June 18, 2011 episode features a look at last night’s WWE Smackdown and the final hype for Sunday night’s Capitol Punishment, with a particular focus on the hype for Christian challenging Randy Orton, Big Show and Alberto Del Rio showing up, and some strange announcing.

•The June 19, 2011 episode features the Ask the Editor format with a follow-up on the greatest announcing pairs in history, a look at WWE vs. UFC when it comes to streaming matches/fights on Facebook with pros and cons of different approaches, a reaction to Jesse Neal saying he’s on food stamps, and was there a jobber named “Wade Keller” in WWE.

•The June 20, 2011 episode features a review of the three-hour Raw featuring “Power to the People” with several shocking results and several not-awesome choices. Also, C.M. Punk says he’s a “wrestler” and he’s leaving the day after his title shot at Money in the Bank. A full rundown and analysis of the entire show.

