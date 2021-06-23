SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 6/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Wells and Lindberg cover the glut of heel factions in NXT, Great American Bash getting stronger build than Takeover, Samoa Joe's intriguing possibilities, more (98 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:38:50 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg cover the glut of heel factions in NXT, Great American Bash getting stronger build than Takeover, Samoa Joe’s intriguing possibilities, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO