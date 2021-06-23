VIP AUDIO 6/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Wells and Lindberg cover the glut of heel factions in NXT, Great American Bash getting stronger build than Takeover, Samoa Joe’s intriguing possibilities, more (98 min)
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
PWTorch VIP Audio
VIP AUDIO 6/22 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Wells and Lindberg cover the glut of heel factions in NXT, Great American Bash getting stronger build than Takeover, Samoa Joe's intriguing possibilities, more (98 min)
/
RSS Feed
Share
Link
Embed
SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg cover the glut of heel factions in NXT, Great American Bash getting stronger build than Takeover, Samoa Joe’s intriguing possibilities, and more.
Leave a Reply