SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 6/23 – RETRO RADIO – Pro Wrestling Spotlight (11/24/1991): Arezzi interviews Kevin Sullivan, “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers, and hardcore indy promoter Joel Goodhart (93 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:33:30 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: This is the November 24, 1991 episode of New York’s Pro Wrestling Spotlight Radio Show (#136) hosted by John Arezzi featuring analysis of the news of the week with guests Kevin Sullivan, “Nature Boy” Buddy Rogers, and Tri-State Wrestling promoter Joel Goodhart (predecessor to Tod Gordon’s ECW as a hardcore indy favorite in the area). News of the week includes Rick Rude beating Sting for the U.S. Title, the return of Ricky Steamboat to WCW, and more.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO