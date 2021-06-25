VIP AUDIO 6/24 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): The Great Velcro Debate that broke Todd, Hangman-Dark Order, Omega compared to Bret, Zack Sabre Jr.’s future, Vince McMahon future funeral attendees (57 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix (pt. 2 of 2), PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:
- Is there an easy fix for WWE to recapture lost fans?
- Is New Japan going to need to make a big move to spark interest and sell tickets later this year?
- Why don’t wrestling companies do more live events in distinct settings such as AEW running Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens?
- Does Hangman Page hanging out with Dark Order lower his cool factor?
- Who on a list of dozens of key people in wrestling will or won’t likely attend Vince McMahon’s funeral if they outlive him and why?
- Would WWE be better off skipping one PPV every quarter and offer a live TV special instead?
- Wasn’t Alexa Bliss using possession to control Nia Jax?
- Is Zack Sabre Jr. a future New Japan main event singles champion?
- What do you think about WWE switching title belts to velkro?
- How would you compare Kenny Omega’s and Bret Hart’s in-ring styles? Who do you personally prefer to see on a consistent basis from your main event acts?
- Was Kenny Omega ever capable of carrying average, big guy workers to good matches the way Bret Hart did for Diesel?
- What’s your take on Major League Baseball’s spin rate “sticky substance” crackdown?
- Does AEW deserve more credit for experimental pairings such as Jade Cargill and Mark Sterling or Andrade and Vickie Guerrero?
