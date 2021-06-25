News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/24 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Reviews of Smackdown, Raw, AEW Dynamite, NXT on USA, UFC, John Arezzi book review (83 min)

June 25, 2021

VIP AUDIO 6/24 - The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): Reviews of Smackdown, Raw, AEW Dynamite, NXT on USA, UFC, John Arezzi book review (83 min)
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss:

  • WWE Smackdown including Roman Reigns vs. Rey Mysterio
  • WWE Monday Night Raw including New Day becoming more annoying
  • AEW Dynamite including MMA-style fight and Brock Anderson debut
  • NXT on USA including Kyle O’Reilly vs. Kushida, Adam Cole role
  • UFC Fight Night review
  • Plus a review of John Arezzi’s book “Mat Memories” including his wild life in pro wrestling, country music, and the New York Mets

