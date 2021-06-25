VIP AUDIO 6/24 – WKPWP Thursday Flagship (AD-FREE): Keller & Powell talk all major companies’ positions coming out of pandemic, will Hunter take over for Vince, NXT, ROH, Impact, AEW (129 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a Thursday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss the state of WWE, AEW, NXT, Impact, ROH, and MLW heading into the post-pandemic era, looking at what their identities are and what they can do to come out of the gates in front of fans again with momentum. They also discuss alternative scenarios to Triple H taking over for Vince McMahon if Vince isn’t running WWE anymore, how WWE is shifting priorities more than every away from loading up PPVs and actually marketing to fans instead of positioning themselves for future partners, and some NXT talk.

In the VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they talk about the state of women’s divisions including Ember Moon’s awkward as F promo on Tuesday, the mess of personalities and positioning of stars on Raw and Smackdown, and whether AEW is doing the right thing with Britt Baker at this point.

