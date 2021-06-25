News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/24 – WKH – 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines including Raw reviews, McMahon’s comments about the ECW relaunch, TNA coverage with Samoa Joe, Sting, Christian, Steiner, more (99 min)

June 25, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: This edition of the Wade Keller Hotline features several vintage Wade Keller Hotlines from 15 years ago this month beginning with a May 16, 2006 Keller News Update including TNA TV tapings with Christian on top, a review of the May 22, 2016 episode of Monday Night Raw, a Keller News Update covering Vince McMahon’s comments about the ECW relaunch and whether it’s good or bad news for ECW, and finally a review of the May 29, 2016 episode of Monday Night Raw.

