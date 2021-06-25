VIP AUDIO 6/25 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: A look at four classic PWG matches ahead of their return this Summer – Young Bucks, Super Dragon, Steen, Evans, Generico, more (120 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by the great Joey Bay to celebrate the upcoming return of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla with a look back at some of our favorite PWG memories and detailed reviews of four classic matches. The guys go all the way back to 2006 and the tag title reign of Super Dragon and his young protégé Davey Richards as they take on ROH stars Roderick Strong & Jack Evans in a fascinating match to analyze in 2021. Two matches from 2009 are on deck as well with the El Generico vs. Chuck Taylor Reseda Street Fight, and the epic Young Bucks vs. Steen and Generico tag title match at BOLA. The final match is from 2013 as Chris Hero, fresh off his WWE stint, takes on rising star ACH! A really fun show full of tangents and stories. Check it out!

