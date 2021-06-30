News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/29 – WKH – The News: AEW Dynamite ratings and key metrics for Saturday Omega-Jungle Boy match, Smackdown viewership, Seth-Becky marriage and how to handle it on TV, NXT on USA top happenings (25 min.)

June 30, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including AEW Dynamite ratings and key metrics for Saturday’s show including the quarter hour viewership for Kenny Omega vs. Jungle Boy, WWE Smackdown viewership dips below 2 million again, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch announce they got married with thoughts on how to handle it on TV, NXT on USA top happenings including Kyle O’Reilly’s presentation, the North American Title change, return of Breakout Tournament, and more.

