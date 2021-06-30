News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 6/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT (AD-FREE): Lindberg and Stoup talk Women Tag Team Triple Threat for Number One Contendership, Kross and Gargano’s building rivalry, Swerve vs. Reed, more (105 min)

June 29, 2021

SHOW SUMMARY: Nate Lindberg and Tom Stoup take your calls and dive into the mailbag to talk the Women Tag Team Triple Threat for the Number One Contendership, Kross and Gargano’s building rivalry, Swerve vs. Reed, MSK head to head with Thatcher and Ciampa, Atlas & Martinez vs. Tien Sha, Grimes vs. Sterling, Hale vs. Strong, the new Breakout Tournament, and more.

