VIP AUDIO 6/29 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show Flagship Flashback (AD-FREE): (6-28-16) Keller & Parks with Raw thoughts including how Reigns’s situation was handled, lots of roster split discussion including how titles are handled (107 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In a podcast from five years ago (6-28-16), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch Newsletter columnist and PWTorch Dailycast host Greg Parks to discuss last night’s Raw happenings and a lot of talk about the pros and cons of the roster split and various ways it can go well and go off the rails. Did WWE handle the Roman Reigns suspension well? How will fans react to Reigns when he returns? Lots of caller and email questions in the mix.

