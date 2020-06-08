VIP AUDIO 6/7 – WKH – NXT Takeover Review: Full rundown including Cole vs. Dream, Charlotte vs. Ripley vs. Shira, Gargano vs. Lee, Ciampa vs. Kross (25 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a detailed walk through the entire NXT Takeover “In Your House” event on WWE Network including Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream for the NXT Men’s Title, Charlotte vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai for the NXT Women’s Title, Johnny Gargano vs. Keith Lee, Tomasso Ciampa vs. Karrion Kross, and the opening six-man tag.

