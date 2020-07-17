News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/16 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): New Japan Cup Finals & Dominion, Horror Show PPV Preview, TV reviews of NXT, AEW, Raw, Smackdown, Slammiversary PPV Preview, UFC reviews (114 min)

July 17, 2020


NOTE: Some of the language on The Fix may be NSFW.

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss the New Japan Cup Finals & Dominion including the predicted trajectory of Evil and why he might have been given this much of a prominent push now. Also, reviews of NXT, AEW Dynamite, Smackdown, and Raw, an Extreme Rules: Horror Show PPV Preview, an Impact Slammiversary PPV Preview, and reviews of the latest UFC events.

