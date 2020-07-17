VIP AUDIO 7/16 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2): ECW Mount Rushmore picks, Seth-Rey possible finish, which AEW wrestlers would have been better off in WWE/NXT, catch-phrases, Vince, more (102 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer Mailbag questions on these topics:

A pushback on Todd’s take last week on George Barrios and Michelle Wilson having a bad legacy with WE.

Reaction to Chris Jeicho and ref Marty Elias watching the Undertaker vs. Shawn Michaels match and general thoughts on top referees.

Top wrestling promos of all-time and who are good-to-great wrestlers who were bad at promos?

Another look at the UFC point system and a proposal for half-round scoring.

Why do wrestlers in Japan get to keep their wrestling names as they move from one promotion to another, unlike most often how it works in the U.S.?

What is the possible non-copout finish for the Seth Rollins vs. Rey Mysterio “Eye for an Eye” match?

Would it have been better, in retrospect, to have Goldberg keep the Universal Title this summer instead of having Braun Strowman win it?

Has AEW been the best weekly TV series since October? And what is a general overview assessment of AEW Dynamite so far?

What changes would you suggest NJPW make without use of so many non-Japan-based wrestlers indefinitely?

Who would be on your Mount Rushmore of ECW?

What is your favorite catch-phrase in pro wrestling?

A deep look at the list of 24/7 Champions in the form of 15 fun trivia questions.

Does it seem Vince McMahon isn’t looking at any long fundamental changes to WWE creative because of his advanced age? Would Vince rather WWE succeed or fail after he is gone?

Which, if any, AEW wrestlers would have better off if they signed with WWE/NXT instead of AEW so far?

Comparing AEW on-site commentary to NXT off-site commentary lately.

What happened with the disappointing runs of The Legion of Doom, The Steiners, and Tully Blanchard & Arn Anderson in the WWF?

What happened to all the wrestling fans and are wrestling ratings accurately reflecting actual viewers?

