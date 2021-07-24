VIP AUDIO 7/23 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Art of the big fight, part one – Analyzing the art behind John Cena vs. Roman Reigns (44 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? John Cena vs. Roman Reigns. On the show, Zack Heydorn dissects and breaks down the artistic potential of John Cena vs. Roman Reigns. Specific discussion points include the art of the concept, the idea of spectacle in pro wrestling, Cena’s character going into the feud, looking at Reigns ahead of the feud, Roman’s show, Cena’s seriousness, thoughts on how the match in the ring will play out, the impact of the match, and more. Enjoy!

