VIP AUDIO 7/25 – On the Canvas with Zack Heydorn: Promo City – Full artistic analysis on key promos this week from Eddie Kingston, Randy Orton, and Big Show (50 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: Between booking decisions and billion dollar television deals, the art form that is pro wrestling can get lost in the shuffle. This show finds it and brings it to the forefront for optimal attention. What’s On the Canvas this week? The Eddie Kingston, Randy Orton, and Big Show promos from this week in wrestling. On the show, Zack Heydorn provides in-depth artistic analysis on each specific promo. Exact discussion points include the introduction of Kingston to the AEW audience, his positioning as an obvious opposite to Cody, Orton’s body of work in 2020, how important his body language is to the success of his promos, Show’s polar opposite approach in style compared to Randy Orton, successful utilization of his gentle demeanor, and more. In addition, the idea of authenticity was discussed as a means to define successful similarities between all three pieces of work. Enjoy!

