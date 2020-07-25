VIP AUDIO 7/25 – WKPWP Interview Classic (AD-FREE): (7-30-15) Blunt talk on racism in wrestling with Justin Credible in reaction to Hogan comments, how Austin beat the WWE system, Reigns push, Cena’s strengths (110 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from July 30, 2015 featuring Justin Credible with some blunt talk on racism in wrestling in reaction to Hulk Hogan racist comments surfacing, how Steve Austin beat the WWE system of scripted promos or being edited on taped show, Roman Reigns’ struggles, John Cena’s strength, and much more with live callers.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO