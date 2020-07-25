VIP AUDIO 7/25 – PWTorch Dailycast – The Deep…Dive (AD-FREE): Special Collaboration w/Will Cooling – Revolution Pro booker/promoter Andy Quildan talks #SpeakingOut, Black Lives Matter, the way forward for British wrestling, more (264 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week’s Deep Dive is also a collaboration with Will Cooling of PWTorch VIP’s The British Wrestling Report. This four hour, in-depth conversation is with RevPro’s promoter/owner/booker Andy Quildan, who speaks candidly about a myriad of issues in wrestling, starting with #SpeakingOut, the steps that need to be taken from a logistics standpoint to ensure safety, David Starr’s statement and the dangers of the cult of personality, Andy’s attempts to communicate with (and lack of response from) some of the UK groups in their efforts to organize, the differentiation between Professionals in Professional Wrestling and Amateur (“Sunday League”) Pro Wrestling promoters, Will Ospreay’s Twitter reaction post Speaking Out, and the importance of having conversations at length instead of quote tweet wars to enact change. Additionally, Will and Rich discuss with Andy a touch on Black Lives Matter in the UK, as well as Andy’s thoughts on black wrestlers in the UK and US that can be top acts, given the chance and promotion’s trust.

