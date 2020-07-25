VIP AUDIO 7/25 – WKH – 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines + Latest News: ECW invasion of TNA, Jericho-WWE contract, Trish update, Hogan, Linda for Senate, MITB, Raw & Smackdown reviews, more (106 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

2005…

7/28/05 Wade Keller Hotline: Tons of details on Chris Jericho’s future in pro wrestling, clearing up various rumors and fill in details since we reported a couple months ago how he had no re-signed his contract with WWE yet and there was a good chance he wouldn’t… Also, WWE plans to bring back Jamie Noble and Brian “Spanky” Kendrick – and what this means to ROH and potentially to WWE and its cruiserweight division which could then have an impact on TNA and it’s X Division… Plus, an update on Trish Stratus and why she hasn’t been on TV and a likely scenario and timeline for her return…

2010…

7/14/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: A look at the latest news including Strikeforce commenting on the prospects of Bobby Lashley vs. Batista, Melina’s return delayed, a 13 year old jumps the railing and comes inches from Morgan’s clothesline, Tommy Dreamer already injury, TNA tops PWI 500, Goldberg defends J.R., and more.

7/15/10 Wade Keller Hotline – TNA Impact: A look at tonight’s TNA Impact which featured over 100 angles and big matches and twists and turns packed into two hours with zero idea in the end whether you were supposed to cheer for anyone or boo anyone or what was going on. One wrestler with momentum after another had their legs cut out from under them. One big match with no hype after another was shortchanged. One of the most inefficient, rushed, hack-jobs of a wrestling show you’ll see ends with a brawl in which nothing and nobody stood out.

7/16/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: A look at the latest news including Bobby Lashley’s next MMA fight, Linda McMahon’s poll numbers improve and the NYTimes look at WWE’s drug history, Eric Bischoff updates his blog on Hulk Hogan, his vacation, and more, plus Hulk Hogan updates his condition after surgery.

7/19/10 Wade Keller Hotline – Raw Review: A look at tonight’s edition of WWE Raw with a march through the entire newsworthy show including several major matches set up for SummerSlam, Miz almost cashing in his MITB briefcase, more developments between Nexus, Cena, and other WWE wrestlers, and more.

7/23/10 Wade Keller Hotline – Smackdown: A review of tonight’s WWE Smackdown which featured follow-up to Sunday’s Money in the Bank PPV, with a focus on the World Title situation. Keller analyzes Kane’s first promo as champion, the Rey vs. Swagger no. 1 contender match, and post-match angle with Kane and Rey. What role could Swagger have at Summerslam? Plus analysis of the rest of the show.

