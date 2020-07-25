News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 7/24 – WKH – Smackdown Review: Big E singles push, Gran Metalik gets shot at Styles, Nikki earns rematch with Bayley, Hardy-Sheamus bar fight goes supernatural, Lacey mocks Naomi hashtag, more (24 min)

July 25, 2020


SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews WWE Friday Night Smackdown start to finish including a Big E singles push, Gran Metalik gets shot at A.J. Styles for the IC Title, Nikki Cross earns rematch with Bayley, Jeff Hardy-Sheamus bar fight goes supernatural, Lacey, Miz and Morrison mock Naomi hashtag, Baron Corbin sets sights on Matt Riddle, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2020