VIP AUDIO 7/8 – The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1): McGregor-Poirier UFC preview, Del Wikes, ROH PPV preview, NXT, AEW, Raw, SD reviews, Randy Hales book (132 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they begin by discussing the big UFC PPV this weekend (headlined by Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor). Then a review of Randy Hales’ new book about his experiences behind the scenes and on camera in the Memphis wrestling scene over the years. Then a preview of the ROH Best in the World PPV, thoughts on the NXT and AEW ratings this week, a review of NXT’s “Great American Bash,” a look at “Patriot” Del Wilkes’s career, a review of AEW Dynamite’s “Road Rager,” and finally Smackdown and Raw.

