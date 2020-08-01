VIP AUDIO 8/1 – WKH – 10 & 15 Yrs Ago Hotlines: Hogan-Michaels backstage dynamic, Dusty meets with WWE creative, Jericho locker room rep, top WWE writers talk inner-workings, HBK joins internet (139 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

8/3/05 Audio Flashback – Wade Keller Hotline: In today’s Keller Audio Update, even more on the hype for Shawn Michaels vs. Hulk Hogan, next week’s set-up for the face-to-face segment, exclusive backstage chatter about the dynamic between those two, and more… The latest on Chris Jericho’s WWE status, what others in wrestling are saying about him, what his comments on Byte This tonight indicate, and additional details on his future… Reaction to Tatanka being offered a contract by WWE and a gimmick idea for him… Details on Dusty Rhodes meeting with WWE today and what it could mean to the WWE creative process… Some thoughts on Arn Anderson’s promoting of the Four Horsemen DVD… Notes on Molly Holly’s DVD interview… And more…

7/24/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Two top WWE writers speak about inner-workings of WWE at Comic-Con, Steamboat released from hospital (13 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the latest news including Rick Steamboat being released from the hospital and two top WWE writers speaking about the inner-workings of WWE’s scriptwriting process. Keller adds an idea for how TNA can trump WWE by taking the writers’ Q&A to the next level and make it a regular part of their programming cycle.

7/26/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Vince McMahon & Dixie Carter speak – in-depth reaction and analysis of Dixie’s comments on ECW-themed PPV, McMahon on drug testing, politics, Benoit (28 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the public comments in interviews with Dixie Carter and Vince McMahon. Keller breaks down what Dixie said regarding her motivations for the ECW-themed PPV and what it says about her that is consistent with what other say, somewhat endearing, yet also alarming. Also, Vince McMahon speaks about drug testing, and that’s always good for a breakdown of the lapses in logic, agenda-based opinions, and contradictions to real history.

7/27/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Raw ratings, TNA plans after Hardcore Justice, the false choice Vince Russo often presents on wrestling’s TV presentation (13 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a quick preview of this week’s PWTorch Newsletter, a look at the Raw ratings this week and what’s working for WWE right now, thoughts on last night’s Raw, what’s planned for the Impact after the Hardcore Justice PPV, the false choice Russo often presents on wrestling’s TV presentation, notes on the VIP Blog section, and more.

7/29/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Shawn Michaels joins Internet, NXT ratings, Linda opponent fires shots, Dixie counters a rumor, Mikey Whipwreck on Hardcore Justice, Ross responds to Cole’s dig (14 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the last 24 hours including Shawn Michaels joining the Internet, NXT ratings, Linda McMahon’s opponent fires a shot at her, Dixie Carter says Hulk Hogan is not dead, Mikey Whipwreck says whether he’ll join TNA for Hardcore Justice, Jim Ross responds to a dig from Michael Cole, and more.

7/30/10 Wade Keller Hotline – The News: Ross on returning to Raw, Smackdown thoughts, Kane’s revelation, Impact ratings pop, Carlito signed, Shelley injury, Lucha USA extended, PWG, Heenan update, more (20 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the last 24 hours plus a review of tonight’s Smackdown. News analysis includes Jim Ross’s blog on whether he’d like to or accept an assigned return to WWE TV weekly, a Bobby Heenan health update, Impact’s ratings pop and what it means, Carlito’s signing for a new TV gig, Alex Shelley’s injury, extended thoughts on Smackdown’s big angle with Kane revealing who he says Taker blames for his attack, and more.

7/31/10 Wade Keller Hotline – Ask the Editor: WCW BattleBowl ’91, what will the post-Attitude Era be known as, why don’t wrestlers sometimes get one-off PPV main event title shots, more (20 min.): This installment of the Wade Keller Hotline features a look at the news of the last 24 hours plus a review of tonight’s Smackdown. News analysis includes Jim Ross’s blog on whether he’d like to or accept an assigned return to WWE TV weekly, a Bobby Heenan health update, Impact’s ratings pop and what it means, Carlito’s signing for a new TV gig, Alex Shelley’s injury, extended thoughts on Smackdown’s big angle with Kane revealing who he says Taker blames for his attack, and more.

