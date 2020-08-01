VIP AUDIO 8/1 – WKPWP Interview Classic (AD-FREE): (7-6-12) What was Trump like behind the scenes, are steroids dangerous, criticism of his promo, Lesnar, Jon Jones, Anderson Silva (99 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from July 6, 2012. Wade Keller interviews former WWE and TNA headliner and MMA fighter Bobby Lashley. They cover a wide, wide array of topics including: What was Donald Trump like behind the scenes? Does he believe steroids are dangerous? Who does he think will win between Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen? Can anyone solve the Jon Jones riddle? Who was his favorite WWE opponent? Which wrestlers does he most want to wrestle whom he hasn’t yet? How does he feel about criticism of his promos in WWE? Does he believe steroids are stigmatized more than they should be? And much much more. This includes a previously VIP-exclusive “Aftershow.”

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO