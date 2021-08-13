SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 8/12 – WKH - The News: Keith Lee reveals health issues, AEW Rampage press release analysis, Omega and Christian hype match on Impact, AEW ratings dip, NXT ratings rise, Tyler Breeze speaks out (30 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents a look at the latest news including AEW Rampage press release analysis including what to read into the order of the wrestlers listed, Kenny Omega and Christian Cage hype their Rampage match for the Impact Title on tonight’s Impact TV show, details on the dip in AEW ratings and increase in NXT ratings, Tyler Breeze speaks out including an interesting take on the Twitch controversy in WWE, and more.

