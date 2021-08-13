SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

PWTorch VIP Audio VIP AUDIO 8/12 - The Fix w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 1 of 2): NXT roster cuts, Vince wanting bigger wrestlers, Keith Lee update, ROH moves PPV location, TV reviews, preview of New Japan Resurgence, UFC (104 min) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 1:44:05 Share Share Link Embed

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover the following topics:

Todd pushes back against Wade regarding defense of Vince McMahon’s advocacy for pushing bigger wrestlers

NXT releases

AEW ratings dip and NXT ratings increase

Keith Lee health update

ROH moving PPV out of Florida due to COVID

Raw Review

Smackdown Review

New Japan Resurgence Preview

NXT Review

AEW Dynamite Review

UFC Review & Bellator Preview

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO