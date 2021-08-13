VIP AUDIO 8/12 – WKPWP New Mailbag & 10 Yrs Ago Flagship (8-10-11) (AD-FREE): Cody & Brandi reality show, Damian Priest, Jungle Boy-Christian, Kross, plus Keller & McNeill on potential heel turn, Punk-Rock, more (130 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our Wildcard Thursday episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast, first PWTorch editor Wade Keller reads and responds to Mailbag topics including Karrion Kross’s Raw appearances, Nikki A.S.H., Cody & Brandi’s reality show, the AEW-Impact relationship, Damien Priest, Christian-Jungle Boy, and more.

Then in a 10 Years Ago Flagship Flashback from Aug. 10, 2011, Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill to discuss Summerslam, pros and cons on the timing of a John Cena heel turn, C.M. Punk’s criticism of The Rock, whether Steve Austin would make a comeback on the same show as The Rock, Melina and John Morrison’s potential in TNA, and much more. Plus the VIP Aftershow featuring the McNeill Mailbag.

