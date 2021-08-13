VIP AUDIO 8/13 – VIP Podcast Vault – Wade Keller Hotline (11-12-2003): Backstage details on the rivalry between Raw and SD TV writers causing a problem with Cena’s turn and Hardy’s jump, plus TNA’s big Luger controversy, more (22 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to an early Wade Keller Hotline Flashback from November 12, 2003 covering these topics: Extensive backstage details on how the rivalry between Raw and Smackdown TV writers leads to a problem with Cena’s babyface turn and Hardy’s Raw jump. Also, TNA’s big Lex Luger controversy, the lack of WWE acknowledging Crash Holly’s death, and Raw ratings.

