VIP AUDIO 8/13 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Yuta vs. Garcia 60-minute classic, IWTV, Scenic City Invitational, and the first ever 4L Family US Indy Wrestling Draft! (111 min)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L is joined by US indy wrestling booster Sarah4L for a review of some major happenings in her world of IWTV! The 4L’s talk the classic Wheeler Yuta title defense against Daniel Garcia, with Alan making some lofty comparisons in the process, and they run through the highlights of the Scenic City Invitational, which showcased some of the great talent from around America and was won by star performer AC Mack. Following that, the meat of the show is a special challenge – yes indeed, we love a good draft in the ProWres Paradise, and we get a heated one here as Alan and Sarah go head to head drafting 22-person rosters from the US indy wrestling scene. It was a wild affair. Check it out and find out if the marriage survives the cutthroat competition!

