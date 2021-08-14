VIP AUDIO 8/13 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2): What if Punk-AEW story didn’t leak, top couples in wrestling, should Omega be long-term champ, Horse Race names, Gable Stevenson, why Rampage on Fridays, more (130 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix, PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller address the following questions and topics submitted by listeners:
- What if it hadn’t leaked that C.M. Punk was signing with AEW? Was the leak ultimately beneficial for AEW?
- Is Vince McMahon preparing to close NXT? How would it affect wrestling landscape of NXT were shut down?
- Could AEW create a surge of interest by utilizing Conor McGregor the way WWE utilized Mike Tyson to get over Steve Austin, and if they did, which AEW wrestler would benefit the most?
- Todd and Wade draft around two dozen wrestling couples who would have to both be features on TV, such as Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch, Cody & Brandi Rhodes, C.M. Punk & A.J., etc.
- If AEW signed Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman, would it make good sense to launch a Super Heavyweight Title?
- When did WWE ratings decline really start?
- Would you run with Kenny Omega as the long-term AEW World Champion at this point?
- Will it be difficult to keep “Hangman” Page a hot act once he becomes champion and the chase is over?
- Who might be some good recruits for NXT if they do overhaul the roster?
- What are some good wrestling-related names for race horses?
- Could Gable Stevenson be the next game changer in the pro wrestling business?
- With all of the WWE releases, would an invasion angle work in AEW and who would you include and how would you book it?
- Could Vince McMahon use his jedi mind tricks to entice Adam Cole to stay in WWE?
- Revisiting Wade’s proposed trade in 1991 of Bret Hart for Van Hammer between the WWF and WCW.
- What is the motivation for putting AEW Rampage on Friday nights at 10 ET instead of, say, Monday nights head-to-head with Raw?
- How advantageous would it be for AEW to work with ROH, especially for their library of matches with wrestlers AEW is now signing?
- Is there anything WWE does better than AEW?
- Should AEW be marketing Rampage as a show with “less distraction, more action”?
- Is TNT going to be upset with AEW not advertising C.M. Punk ahead of time, as reportedly was the case with Sting?
- Has any wrestling promotion since 1985 thrived built around a roster of smaller wrestlers?
- Is NXT UK in danger of being shut down?
- Has Cody receiving unfair criticism lately?
- How bad will NXT get and how will the last seven years of NXT be remembered if the changes happen that are reportedly in the works?
- Will Punk come out to “Cult of Personlity”?
- Will Colt Cabana and Punk be able to coexist in AEW?
